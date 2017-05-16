Sierra Club: Governor McAuliffe "Sett...

Sierra Club: Governor McAuliffe "Setting Virginia up for Clean Energy Success"

4 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

Today, Governor McAuliffe issued an executive directive to the Department of Environmental Quality and the Air Pollution Control Board that will lead to a strong limit on carbon pollution from power plants through regional cooperation. This is the result of the Executive Order 57 process, through which more than 10,000 Virginians called on the Governor to use his authority to reduce carbon pollution.

