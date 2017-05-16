Sierra Club: Governor McAuliffe "Setting Virginia up for Clean Energy Success"
Today, Governor McAuliffe issued an executive directive to the Department of Environmental Quality and the Air Pollution Control Board that will lead to a strong limit on carbon pollution from power plants through regional cooperation. This is the result of the Executive Order 57 process, through which more than 10,000 Virginians called on the Governor to use his authority to reduce carbon pollution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|16 hr
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|17 hr
|Not Going Back
|17
|Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ?
|May 10
|Backwoods firecra...
|2
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|May 10
|Permanently disab...
|1,382
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May 3
|tomin cali
|1
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC