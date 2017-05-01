Serial-killing suspect confesses to unsolved stabbing death
A serial-killing suspect who is serving a life sentence has confessed to an unsolved stabbing death in 2009 in Virginia. Jammie Lane of Leesburg was killed in his home eight years ago.
