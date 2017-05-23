Senate wants to set sales tax at 7.25...

Senate wants to set sales tax at 7.25 percent

15 hrs ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

Changes made to a tax reform bill by a West Virginia Senate committee Monday would increase the Mountain State's sales tax to 7.25 percent, setting the stage for a probable conference committee with the House as lawmakers continue to work out a 2018 state budget.

Chicago, IL

