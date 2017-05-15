Racial disparities in marijuana arres...

Racial disparities in marijuana arrests seen across Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Hanover County, just north of Richmond, has about 88,000 white residents, and in an average year, 246 white residents are arrested there for marijuana possession. That represents a rate of 280 white arrests for every 100,000 white residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) 7 min Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 56 min Not Going Back 17
Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ? May 10 Backwoods firecra... 2
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) May 10 Permanently disab... 1,382
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... May 3 tomin cali 1
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... May 1 JOHN 1
korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ... May 1 JOHN 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,042,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC