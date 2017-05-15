Racial disparities in marijuana arrests seen across Virginia
Hanover County, just north of Richmond, has about 88,000 white residents, and in an average year, 246 white residents are arrested there for marijuana possession. That represents a rate of 280 white arrests for every 100,000 white residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|7 min
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|56 min
|Not Going Back
|17
|Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ?
|May 10
|Backwoods firecra...
|2
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|May 10
|Permanently disab...
|1,382
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May 3
|tomin cali
|1
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC