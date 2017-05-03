Q&A: Ralph Northam Aims For the Governor's Mansion in Virginia
The Virginia Democratic gubernatorial primary race between Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and Tom Perriello provides the biggest political test yet for the Democratic Party forces that have been mobilized by President Donald Trump's assault on American political norms. Northam is a 10-year veteran of Virginia politics, with deep ties to the state's political establishment.
