Portsmouth prosecutor requests special grand jury in Jamycheal...
The commonwealth's attorney for the city of Portsmouth filed a written motion this morning with the Portsmouth Circuit Court requesting a special grand jury related to the death of Jamycheal Mitchell at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.
