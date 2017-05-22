Poll Finds Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina Voters Support...
A majority of voters in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina support the expansion of domestic energy production and infrastructure - including the approval and construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a new poll from Consumer Energy Alliance reveals. Sixty percent of the voters surveyed by CEA in West Virginia, where the pipeline would start, support the project.
