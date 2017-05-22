Poll Finds Virginia, West Virginia an...

Poll Finds Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina Voters Support...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

A majority of voters in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina support the expansion of domestic energy production and infrastructure - including the approval and construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a new poll from Consumer Energy Alliance reveals. Sixty percent of the voters surveyed by CEA in West Virginia, where the pipeline would start, support the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show... 22 hr NSA 1
Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt May 20 Enough 1
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ? May 10 Backwoods firecra... 2
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) May 10 Permanently disab... 1,382
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... May 3 tomin cali 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC