Police: Norfolk school bus driver charged after a crash
Authorities say a Norfolk school bus driver has been charged in connection with an accident that left multiple students injured. News outlets report the driver was charged with failure to yield after the school bus crashed into an SUV on Friday.
Comments
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|1 hr
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|1 hr
|JOHN
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Apr 28
|Martin garey
|13
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
|Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07)
|Apr 25
|Deborah Johnson F...
|4
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Apr 25
|tell no lies
|1,380
|Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii
|Apr 21
|Nip
|1
