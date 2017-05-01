Police: Norfolk school bus driver cha...

Police: Norfolk school bus driver charged after a crash

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Authorities say a Norfolk school bus driver has been charged in connection with an accident that left multiple students injured. News outlets report the driver was charged with failure to yield after the school bus crashed into an SUV on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... 1 hr JOHN 1
korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ... 1 hr JOHN 1
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Apr 28 Martin garey 13
thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7... Apr 27 NSA 1
News Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07) Apr 25 Deborah Johnson F... 4
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Apr 25 tell no lies 1,380
News Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii Apr 21 Nip 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC