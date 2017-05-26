Photo Release--Huntington Ingalls Industries Delivers Virginia-Class Submarine Washington to Navy
Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division has delivered the submarine Washington to the U.S. Navy after successfully completing its final round of sea trials. The boat earned the highest Figure of Merit score to date on any new construction Virginia -class submarine.
