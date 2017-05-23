Officials Work to Improve Virginia's ...

Officials Work to Improve Virginia's Cybersecurity

12 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Virginia State Police , security experts, and other officials are taking new steps to protect the commonwealth's sensitive information. VSP is working with other law enforcement agencies - including the FBI - to get to the bottom of a malware attack that affected their email system and registry for sex offenders.

