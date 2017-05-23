Obama's Clean Power Plan Might Be Dead In D.C., But States Are Rebuilding It Themselves
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe recently announced that his state will develop its own policy to limit carbon emissions-joining a growing list of state governments across the country uniting in their desire to lower pollution and increase renewables. "One of the most exciting parts of these state-level developments is the opportunity to think about how what you're building in your own state can become a part of a broader regional or national strategy."
