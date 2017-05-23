Northern Virginia's Alexandria inches forward on name change for Jefferson Davis Highway
A group of University of Mary Washington students has asked Fredericksburg City Council to rename Jefferson Davis Highway. The city of Alexandria in northern Virginia has already voted to change the name of their portion of Jefferson Davis Highway.
