New Law Encourages Flood Protection in West Virginia Communities
A new state resiliency office will receive funds, coordinate efforts and update plans annually against disasters like the flooding last June that killed 23 people and damaged hundreds of homes, businesses. That law also establishes a joint legislative committee to make recommendations.
