New Law Encourages Flood Protection i...

New Law Encourages Flood Protection in West Virginia Communities

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

A new state resiliency office will receive funds, coordinate efforts and update plans annually against disasters like the flooding last June that killed 23 people and damaged hundreds of homes, businesses. That law also establishes a joint legislative committee to make recommendations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 4 hr Everett 14
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... Mon JOHN 1
korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ... Mon JOHN 1
thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7... Apr 27 NSA 1
News Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07) Apr 25 Deborah Johnson F... 4
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Apr 25 tell no lies 1,380
News Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii Apr 21 Nip 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,785 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC