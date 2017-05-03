Mystery in Virginia: Someone is shaving other people's cats
The mystery has the attention of police in Waynesboro, a small city in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley where someone has been taking cats and precisely shaving their underbellies or legs. It's happened to seven cats since December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|23 hr
|Martin garey
|16
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
|Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07)
|Apr 25
|Deborah Johnson F...
|4
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Apr 25
|tell no lies
|1,380
|Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii
|Apr 21
|Nip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC