Kroger Seeks to Fill Jobs in Western ...

Kroger Seeks to Fill Jobs in Western Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Applicants can go to any of the 40 Kroger stores in western Virginia, Bluewell and Princeton, WV and Tri-Cities Tennessee for interviews between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Kroger has stores in western Virginia, including Abingdon Appomattox, Bristol, Clifton Forge, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Martinsville, New River Valley, Rocky Mount/Smith Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) 13 hr Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 14 hr Not Going Back 17
Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ? May 10 Backwoods firecra... 2
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) May 10 Permanently disab... 1,382
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... May 3 tomin cali 1
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... May 1 JOHN 1
korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ... May 1 JOHN 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC