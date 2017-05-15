Kroger Seeks to Fill Jobs in Western Virginia
Applicants can go to any of the 40 Kroger stores in western Virginia, Bluewell and Princeton, WV and Tri-Cities Tennessee for interviews between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Kroger has stores in western Virginia, including Abingdon Appomattox, Bristol, Clifton Forge, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Martinsville, New River Valley, Rocky Mount/Smith Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|14 hr
|Not Going Back
|17
|Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ?
|May 10
|Backwoods firecra...
|2
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|May 10
|Permanently disab...
|1,382
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May 3
|tomin cali
|1
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC