July execution date set for Virginia inmate who killed 2 during 2006 escape
A Virginia inmate convicted of killing two people during an escape in 2006 is scheduled to be executed July 6. A circuit court in Virginia's Montgomery County on Tuesday granted the state's request for that execution date for 35-year-old William Morva. Morva was in jail awaiting trial when he overpowered a deputy sheriff during a trip to the hospital.
