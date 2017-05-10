July execution date set for Virginia ...

July execution date set for Virginia inmate who killed 2 during 2006 escape

18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A Virginia inmate convicted of killing two people during an escape in 2006 is scheduled to be executed July 6. A circuit court in Virginia's Montgomery County on Tuesday granted the state's request for that execution date for 35-year-old William Morva. Morva was in jail awaiting trial when he overpowered a deputy sheriff during a trip to the hospital.

