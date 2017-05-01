In a hurry to get here: Baby girl born on interstate
Virginia officials say a baby girl couldn't wait for her mother and grandmother to finish their car trip before she was born. The state Department of Transportation says she entered the world at 10 p.m. Monday at an inspection station on Interstate 64. The department says in a tweet that the baby's grandmother was driving, and the mother was in the front passenger seat.
