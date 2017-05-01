In a hurry to get here: Baby girl bor...

In a hurry to get here: Baby girl born on interstate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Virginia officials say a baby girl couldn't wait for her mother and grandmother to finish their car trip before she was born. The state Department of Transportation says she entered the world at 10 p.m. Monday at an inspection station on Interstate 64. The department says in a tweet that the baby's grandmother was driving, and the mother was in the front passenger seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 5 hr Martin garey 16
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... Mon JOHN 1
korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ... Mon JOHN 1
thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7... Apr 27 NSA 1
News Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07) Apr 25 Deborah Johnson F... 4
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Apr 25 tell no lies 1,380
News Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii Apr 21 Nip 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,167 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC