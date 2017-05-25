Howell helps put fun in VPAP fundraiser

Howell helps put fun in VPAP fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Outgoing Speaker of the House William J. Howell, R-Stafford, poked fun at his colleagues and himself Thursday during the annual fundraising luncheon for the Virginia Public Access Project. VPAP is marking its 20th year as a nonpartisan tracker of money in state politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam... May 23 NSA 1
annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show... May 22 NSA 1
Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt May 20 Enough 1
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ? May 10 Backwoods firecra... 2
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) May 10 Permanently disab... 1,382
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC