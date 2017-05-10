Herring Calls for New Tools to Protec...

Herring Calls for New Tools to Protect Virginians from Abuse And Neglect

The multistate letter was sent today to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "My award-winning Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is hard at work protecting seniors and recovering millions of dollars for taxpayers, but it'd operate even better and keep more Virginians safe if the range of cases it could investigate and prosecute were expanded," said Attorney General Mark Herring.

