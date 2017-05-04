Heart of Virginia Festival is Saturday
This is always a fun way to spend a Saturday, see friends and try different foods. Flora Bolt was luncheon guest of her daughter-in-law Mrs. Judy Bolt on Sunday following the worship service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|16
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
|Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07)
|Apr 25
|Deborah Johnson F...
|4
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Apr 25
|tell no lies
|1,380
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC