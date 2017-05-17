Group says rural West Virginians coul...

Group says rural West Virginians could lose Medicaid

Read more: NewsOK.com

A research group that examines how government policies affect low-income Americans says the latest proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act will particularly hurt rural communities including those in West Virginia. The Washington-based Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says the House-passed replacement for "Obamacare" would effectively end its Medicaid expansion under which 76,900 rural West Virginians gained medical coverage.

