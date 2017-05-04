Gillespie Launches First Ad In Virginia Governor's Race [VIDEO]
"Ed's 'Cutting Taxes for ALL Virginians' Plan is the centerpiece of a substantive policy agenda that will spark natural, organic growth for our economy and will mean nearly $1,300 more in disposable income for the average family of four," Campaign Manager Chris Leavitt wrote in a press release. " The ad demonstrates Ed's commitment to putting forward bold policy proposals that will grow our economy and help create new, good paying jobs all across Virginia."
