Frank Wagner's plan to move Virginia ...

Frank Wagner's plan to move Virginia away from Lexus lanes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A banner hangs on an overpass on Interstate 395 advertising the new Express Lanes in Alexandria on Dec. 10, 2014. According to Peter Funt, a television writer and host, crews are switching High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on Interstate 680 from Sacramento to San Jose into express lanes that use "dynamic pricing" to speed along motorists who can afford the extra charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt 11 hr Enough 1
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ? May 10 Backwoods firecra... 2
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) May 10 Permanently disab... 1,382
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... May 3 tomin cali 1
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... May 1 JOHN 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,160,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC