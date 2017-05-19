Frank Wagner's plan to move Virginia away from Lexus lanes
A banner hangs on an overpass on Interstate 395 advertising the new Express Lanes in Alexandria on Dec. 10, 2014. According to Peter Funt, a television writer and host, crews are switching High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on Interstate 680 from Sacramento to San Jose into express lanes that use "dynamic pricing" to speed along motorists who can afford the extra charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|11 hr
|Enough
|1
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
|Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ?
|May 10
|Backwoods firecra...
|2
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|May 10
|Permanently disab...
|1,382
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May 3
|tomin cali
|1
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC