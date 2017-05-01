Frank Wagner calls Ed Gillespie's tax cut promises 'dishonest, phony math'
State Sen. Frank Wagner, R-Virginia Beach, on Monday ripped Ed Gillespie's tax cut promises, saying "Gillespie's claim of putting nearly $1,300 per year back into the pockets of a family of four is dishonest, phony math and bad public policy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|4 hr
|Everett
|14
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|Mon
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|Mon
|JOHN
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
|Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07)
|Apr 25
|Deborah Johnson F...
|4
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Apr 25
|tell no lies
|1,380
|Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii
|Apr 21
|Nip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC