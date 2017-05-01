Fauquier widow says Virginia Run for the Fallen 'really blesses my heart'
Service members from across the state will cover a 250-mile memorial trail as part of the annual Virginia Run for the Fallen. Jess and Shannon Allen, the father and widow of Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|16 hr
|Martin garey
|16
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|Mon
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|Mon
|JOHN
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
|Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07)
|Apr 25
|Deborah Johnson F...
|4
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Apr 25
|tell no lies
|1,380
|Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii
|Apr 21
|Nip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC