Failing GOP Candidate in Virginia Shows There Are Limits to Attacks...

With all the recent controversy about Confederate memorials being pulled down, you might think Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart was being shrewd by exploiting old-white-vote resentment over the issue in Civil War-drenched Virginia. But at present, it doesn't seem to be doing much for the exurban local-government figure who's tried to make himself into a Trump-like vehicle for protests against a GOP Establishment that is fully behind his opponent Ed Gillespie.

