Equality Virginia endorses Northam for governor
Equality Virginia on May 23, 2017, announced its political action committee has endorsed Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Ralph Northam for governor. Equality Virginia Executive Director James Parrish on Tuesday announced his organization's political action committee has endorsed Lieutenant Gov. Ralph Northam for governor.
