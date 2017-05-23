Ed Gillespie Debuts New Ad in Virginia Gubernatorial Race

Later this morning, Republican Ed Gillespie's campaign will release its second television ad in Virginia's gubernatorial race, one of only two such races taking place in the country this year. Here's an exclusive early look at the ad: In an effort to appeal to middle-class Virginians, the 30-second spot highlights Gillespie's fiscal proposals, including simplifying the tax code, eliminating tax breaks for big businesses, and cutting taxes for families and small businesses.

