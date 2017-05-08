Driver's ed in Virginia: Right of way, use of signals and, now, how to behave with police
HAMPTON, Virginia - Jeion Ward decided it was time to do something about teaching young drivers how to handle a police stop when she realized her grandson had reached driving age. "My grandbaby!" said Ward, a delegate who represents Hampton in the Virginia General Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ?
|3 hr
|Dazed and Confused
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|May 6
|gene martin
|1,381
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|16
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC