Dorothy McAuliffe, wife of Virginia governor, says she will not run for Congress

Dorothy McAuliffe, wife of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, said Wednesday she will not seek the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Barbara Comstock next year. The first lady of Virginia was considering a run and spent the last few weeks calling Democratic members of Congress as well as state delegates and senators to gather their input.

