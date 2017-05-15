Donald Trump Is Scrapping Power Plant Rules, So Virginia Is Proposing Its Own
Virginia became the first state since President Donald Trump abandoned rules to reduce power plant emissions to begin drafting rules to replace the federal mandate. At a press conference on Tuesday morning, Gov. Terry McAuliffe ordered state air regulators to propose rules by the end of the year to scale back carbon dioxide emissions from the utility sector and increase renewable energy investments throughout the state.
