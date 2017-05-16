Democrats' Civil War Hits VirginiaEle...

Democrats' Civil War Hits VirginiaEleanor Clift

Read more: The Daily Beast

The first test of the party's future since Trump bested Clinton is in a state where the Clinton brand is still strong. It's 2016 all over again in the Virginia gubernatorial primary, as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are backing populist and super-charged campaigner Tom Perriello while the state's two senators, Mark Warner and Tom Kaine, are with Ralph Northam, the pediatric neurosurgeon and current Lt.

