Democrat Running For Virginia Governor Once Called Health Care 'A Privilege'

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam , who is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, called health care "a privilege" during a debate six years ago, his opponent's campaign revealed on Tuesday.

