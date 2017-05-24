Decals with Bible verse removed from ...

Decals with Bible verse removed from sheriff's office cruisers in Virginia

18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A sheriff's office in Virginia was ordered to remove a decal displaying a Bible verse from patrol cars in his department after a government attorney said they violated the separation of church and state. The small decals cited Matthew 5:9, which says in part, "Blessed are the peacemakers a " They were placed on the back of patrol cars belonging to the Montgomery County sheriff's office in Southwest Virginia last week.

