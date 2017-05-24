Decals with Bible verse removed from sheriff's office cruisers in Virginia
A sheriff's office in Virginia was ordered to remove a decal displaying a Bible verse from patrol cars in his department after a government attorney said they violated the separation of church and state. The small decals cited Matthew 5:9, which says in part, "Blessed are the peacemakers a " They were placed on the back of patrol cars belonging to the Montgomery County sheriff's office in Southwest Virginia last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam...
|Tue
|NSA
|1
|annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
|Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ?
|May 10
|Backwoods firecra...
|2
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|May 10
|Permanently disab...
|1,382
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC