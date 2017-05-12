There are on the WTKR-TV Norfolk story from 14 hrs ago, titled Court: West Virginia hate crime law doesn't include anti-gay attacks. In it, WTKR-TV Norfolk reports that:

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals this week ruled anti-gay assaults are not covered in the state's hate crimes law. The decision came down to the definition of one word: sex.

