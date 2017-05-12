Court: West Virginia hate crime law doesn't include anti-gay attacks
There are 2 comments on the WTKR-TV Norfolk story from 14 hrs ago, titled Court: West Virginia hate crime law doesn't include anti-gay attacks. In it, WTKR-TV Norfolk reports that:
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals this week ruled anti-gay assaults are not covered in the state's hate crimes law. The decision came down to the definition of one word: sex.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
There's still federal hate crimes enhancements which do cover sexual orientation. And backwaters like West Virginia are why those federal hate crimes laws exist.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Were you born stupid or do you work at it daily?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ?
|May 10
|Backwoods firecra...
|2
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|May 10
|Permanently disab...
|1,382
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|16
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC