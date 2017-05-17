Compacted trash disks found on Outer Banks beach
The U.S. Navy is investigating after compacted trash disks similar to those made on its ships washed up on beaches on North Carolina's Outer Banks. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported more than two dozen of the table-top size plastic disks were scattered on the beach north of Corolla.
