Compacted trash disks found on Outer Banks beach

14 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The U.S. Navy is investigating after compacted trash disks similar to those made on its ships washed up on beaches on North Carolina's Outer Banks. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported more than two dozen of the table-top size plastic disks were scattered on the beach north of Corolla.

