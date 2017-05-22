Can Virginia Republicans withstand an...

Can Virginia Republicans withstand anti-Trump fervor?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Virginia has been trending Democratic for years now, largely because of the soaring population of more Democratic Northern Virginia counties. What was once a red state, then a purple one, now seems like a Democratic refuge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show... 12 hr NSA 1
Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt May 20 Enough 1
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ? May 10 Backwoods firecra... 2
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) May 10 Permanently disab... 1,382
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... May 3 tomin cali 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC