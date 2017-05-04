Bloomera s Luncheon a lively party under the tent
Cloudy skies didn't put a damper on the the party attitude of hundreds of women wearing pink and green who laughed, danced to the band Souled Out and sipped wine at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's Ferguson Bloomer's Luncheon on Friday under the Tolley Dental Tent. Jennifer Cress, of Winchester, said she has never missed an Apple Blossom Festival and doesn't plan to in the future.
