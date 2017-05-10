Black bear goes rogue, gets stuck in ...

Black bear goes rogue, gets stuck in car, honks horn

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

The young black bear was probably looking for treats when he climbed inside a car in Virginia, but it managed to honk the horn. Roanoke police say the 200-pound animal got stuck and blew the horn, rousing the car's owners about 5 a.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ? May 10 Backwoods firecra... 2
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) May 10 Permanently disab... 1,382
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... May 3 tomin cali 1
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 2 Martin garey 16
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... May 1 JOHN 1
korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ... May 1 JOHN 1
thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7... Apr 27 NSA 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,891 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC