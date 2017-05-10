Big Ship Watch: Virginia Call

Big Ship Watch: Virginia Call

8 hrs ago

The biggest ship ever to call on the eastern seaboard arrived at the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia this week. The Cosco Development - which this website has been following on its journey - is also headed to Savannah, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina this month.

