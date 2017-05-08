Bald eagle euthanized after being shot in Virginia
The Virginian-Pilot reports the 7-year-old male eagle named Camellia was shot Saturday in Chesapeake. Officials say the eagle had over 20 pieces of buckshot in its body and wouldn't survive its injuries.
