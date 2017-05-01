As mosquito season begins in Virginia, Orkin says Hampton Roads ranks ...
The start of May brings the beginning of mosquito season in Virginia and a pest-control company says the Hampton Roads area ranks among the worst regions in the country for the pests. Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is reminding folks with the May 1st start that Zika virus, which can be spread by mosquitoes, is still a very real concern.
