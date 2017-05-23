Appeals court upholds convictions in ...

Appeals court upholds convictions in slayings against Alexandria's 'ruling elite'

Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A Richmond appeals court has upheld capital murder convictions against a man who killed three people in Alexandria from 2003 to 2014 as part of a grudge against the city's "ruling elite."

Chicago, IL

