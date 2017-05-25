After Trump win, surge of Democrats for Virginia House races
More Democrats than Virginia has seen in years are stepping up to run for the Republican-controlled House of Delegates, where every seat is up for grabs this fall. The surge in candidates is among the latest examples of activism sparked by President Donald Trump's surprising November victory, party officials and candidates say.
