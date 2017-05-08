ACA exchange premium rates could rise by an average of 20 percent in Virginia next year
Cathy Woodson of Henrico, C, and others affiliated with the Richmond Chapter of Virginia Organizing held a rally to celebrate the 5th anniversary the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act outside the federal courthouse in Richmond, Monday, March 23, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|25 min
|Permanently disab...
|1,382
|Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ?
|14 hr
|Dazed and Confused
|1
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|16
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC