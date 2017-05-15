AAA Brings "Tall Cop" Drug Expert To Virginia Highway Safety Summit

"The Tall Cop," whose appearance is sponsored by AAA, will share his knowledge about the murky world of the drug subculture through his program "High in Plain Sight." As the summit gears up to address a wide range of highway safety issues ranging from strategies for combating drunk and drugged driving to changing other dangerous driving behaviors, AAA Mid-Atlantic today released the results of a recent public opinion survey that finds nearly seven out of 10 of Virginia drivers strongly support or somewhat support a change in Virginia law that would strengthen penalties for drugged driving.

