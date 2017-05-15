AAA Brings "Tall Cop" Drug Expert To ...

AAA Brings "Tall Cop" Drug Expert To Virginia Highway Safety Summit

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

"The Tall Cop," whose appearance is sponsored by AAA, will share his knowledge about the murky world of the drug subculture through his program "High in Plain Sight." As the summit gears up to address a wide range of highway safety issues ranging from strategies for combating drunk and drugged driving to changing other dangerous driving behaviors, AAA Mid-Atlantic today released the results of a recent public opinion survey that finds nearly seven out of 10 of Virginia drivers strongly support or somewhat support a change in Virginia law that would strengthen penalties for drugged driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) Mon Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Mon Not Going Back 17
Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ? May 10 Backwoods firecra... 2
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) May 10 Permanently disab... 1,382
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... May 3 tomin cali 1
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... May 1 JOHN 1
korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ... May 1 JOHN 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC