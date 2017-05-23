A look at accidental child shooting c...

A look at accidental child shooting cases in Virginia

Four children under the age of 12 died in Virginia between 2014 and 2016 after accidentally shooting themselves or were mistakenly shot and killed by another child. Two of those cases led to a criminal charge against adults who were watching the children, according to an investigation by USA TODAY Network and The Associated Press.

