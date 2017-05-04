$8.4 million to support new, affordable housing options across Virginia
The money will go toward 15 projects in 13 locations across the state, creating or maintaining nearly 570 affordable housing units. "By focusing on the development and preservation of affordable housing, we are strengthening the foundation of our new Virginia economy and giving Virginians the tools they need to access opportunity," the governor said in a release.
