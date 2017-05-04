$8.4 million to support new, affordab...

$8.4 million to support new, affordable housing options across Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The money will go toward 15 projects in 13 locations across the state, creating or maintaining nearly 570 affordable housing units. "By focusing on the development and preservation of affordable housing, we are strengthening the foundation of our new Virginia economy and giving Virginians the tools they need to access opportunity," the governor said in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... Wed tomin cali 1
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Tue Martin garey 16
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... May 1 JOHN 1
korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ... May 1 JOHN 1
thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7... Apr 27 NSA 1
News Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07) Apr 25 Deborah Johnson F... 4
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Apr 25 tell no lies 1,380
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,790,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC