43 people charged in $30 million cigarette trafficking operation
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police. Henrico police began investigating illegal cigarette trafficking in the county back in late 2015 due to the violent crimes associated with it, such as shooting incidents, robberies, and burglaries.
