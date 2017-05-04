43 people charged in $30 million ciga...

43 people charged in $30 million cigarette trafficking operation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police. Henrico police began investigating illegal cigarette trafficking in the county back in late 2015 due to the violent crimes associated with it, such as shooting incidents, robberies, and burglaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... Wed tomin cali 1
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 2 Martin garey 16
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... May 1 JOHN 1
korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ... May 1 JOHN 1
thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7... Apr 27 NSA 1
News Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07) Apr 25 Deborah Johnson F... 4
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Apr 25 tell no lies 1,380
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,618 • Total comments across all topics: 280,817,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC