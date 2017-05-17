4-year-old fatally shoots himself at ...

4-year-old fatally shoots himself at babysitter's Virginia home

Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A 4-year-old child fatally shot himself while he was at his babysitter's home Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received a 911 call at approximately 12:45 p.m. reporting that a 4-year-old child had somehow gotten ahold of a gun and shot himself, according to WTVR.

